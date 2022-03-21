That storyteller began, “It was the best of times. It was the worst of times.”
I am having the time of my life.
Storytelling. Taking life, giving it some thought and forming those thoughts into life-stories.
I was one of the featured storytellers for this MO-TELL event. And received Zoom Chat and even hand-written compliments. The piece was composed of life experiences to fit the theme and the 20 minute time limit.
The theme was “What’s Love Got to do with It? Part 3: When Love has Gone.” This was presented by MO-TELL, a Missouri Storytelling organization.
Waverly was the location of a 25 year annual storytelling festival (1975 to 2000) and that’s where I began to formalize what had always been part of my life. Among the uses I had made of storytelling were these moments of joy.
Long ago I taught junior high Language Arts and found some good times meeting the challenges. Think it was Nathan Weeks Jr. High built to serve Southeast Des Moines. About 462 students in grades 7, 8, 9.
One day I gave a sample three minute, demonstration speech for my eighth grade students. I did every wrong thing I could. I stared out the window, I watched the clock, I shuffled papers and dropped them then squatted down with my back to them to gather the stuff up. I picked my nose, examined the result, brought that almost to my mouth, looked up at the kids then wiped it on my pants. I searched the wastebasket because I thought I dropped something in it, pulled out a used Kleenex and used it for ear wax. I ummmm-ed and I stuttered… They were all laughing so much that I laughed too. On the exact second of three minutes I stopped. Just stopped.
Their assignment was to find three good things about my speech. When we had stopped laughing and dried our tears, we found the three good things.
1. Exactly three minutes.
2. Everyone was engaged constantly and totally.
3. Everyone could see that even the worst speech had something of value and so there was no need to panic about giving a speech.
The students went one good thing further. They pointed out that this was an almost perfect demonstration speech on how not to give a 3 minute speech.
In graduate school at University of Iowa, for my final, I included another demonstration speech. I said, “Things Change.” Then I showed the egg I had cooked over easy with the stamp on top that said “OVER.” I said new formats were coming and we needed to remember that you can find and place information almost everywhere but that some forms would be easier for library storage and retrieval systems than others. Professor and students were delighted.
To secure funding to automate the library card catalog in Waverly, I took a book on how to treat and cure cancer and cut the binding for the table of contents and for the index. I showed the book without opening it and said this is a book—it has a front and a back cover and lots of pages filled with information. This is like a library—the building and the card catalog are filled with information you might need. I opened the book, pulled out the table of contents and threw that over my shoulder then did the same to the index.
People gasped and then I said this book is like the current library. It has a cover and pages of information but no simple or effective way to find what you need to know. The automation project was funded. Then I showed that the book I had destroyed was nearly 50 years old, had been removed from the collection, and might no longer contain anything one of them might want applied to a loved one with cancer.
MO-TELL allowed me one more time to share making sense of life through story. I’ll be doing more—Mustache Cups, When ‘Good’ Calls Your Name, Making Gravy…
As we face Covid Times (four variants so far are Covid 19, Delta, Omicron, and Stupid) plus words and concepts like war, nuclear, cyber, economic terrors, climate change and more in this—our one and only world—I continue to find story my way to understand and cope.