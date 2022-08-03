Oran Mutual donates $50,000 for Wapsie Valley security on all campuses

FAIRBANK — As the 2022-23 school year approaches, the Wapsie Valley Community School District and Oran Mutual Telephone Company have been working together to increase the security resources at each of the Wapsie Valley School campuses in the district.
The Oran Mutual Telephone Company has graciously donated $50,000 to improve the security in each Wapsie Valley school building throughout the district, the school district said in a news release. At all buildings the donation covered security improvements that included upgrading the video surveillance storage systems, upgrading the duress alarm system, and installing additional exterior and interior high definition cameras.