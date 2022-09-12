Oren Powell Phipps, 83, of Waverly, Iowa, died peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Saturday, August 27, 2022. He was born in Cleveland, Ohio, the son of Perry and Maxine (Powell) Phipps. Oren graduated from Orange High School in Cleveland and attended Iowa State University on a basketball scholarship. There he earned a BS in Ceramic Engineering. Later, he received a MS in Computer Science and spent the rest of his life working with computers as his passion. Oren had a 20 year career in the U.S. Army, retiring with a rank of Major. Oren’s tours of duty included Korea (‘63-’64), Vietnam, and Heidelberg, Germany (‘70-’75). Upon retirement, he started a business called Tolemac in which he designed and installed custom administrative software in colleges and universities across the U.S. Wartburg College was his favorite and he loved the town of Waverly. It was here that he met his wife Kathy and decided to make Waverly his home. Oren enjoyed snow skiing, singing in a barbershop quartet, acting in musicals and plays, playing cribbage, board games and card games. Oren also kept busy fixing computers for people in the Waverly area and was fondly known as “The Computer Whisperer“. He left behind two cats, Binky and Barney, who he adored. He will be deeply missed by many.
Oren is survived by his two loving daughters; Barbara Beach of Pataskala, Ohio and Shannon (Jim) Arjes of Waverly; their mother, Nancy Phipps Kokalas; two step-sons, Chris (Karla) Peterson and Troy Peterson; six grandsons, Devan (Emily) Wiebe, Joel (Esther) Wiebe, Nathan (Rachel) Wiebe, Shelton Wiebe, Adriel Wiebe, Raphael Wiebe, and their father Garth Wiebe; two step granddaughters, Allison Arjes and Megan Arjes; four great grandchildren, Abigail, Jason, Mitchell, and Jael. Oren was preceded in death by his wife Kathy Peterson Phipps, daughter BonnieJean Wiebe, his parents, aunts and uncles.