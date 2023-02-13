Iowa State University and Outreach Bremer County office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 1, 2023. The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is 720 7th Ave SW Tripoli, IA 50676. Preregistration may be required. Walk-ins are not guaranteed admission. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $45 on or before Feb. 22 and $55 after Feb. 22 To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT. The IDALS-required topics to be covered are personal protective equipment and safe handling, storage of pesticides including chemical safety, and pest management and pesticides.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.