Iowa State University and Outreach Bremer County office will host an Ornamental and Turfgrass Applicators Continuing Instruction Course (CIC) for commercial pesticide applicators Wednesday, March 2.
The program provided by the ISU Extension and Outreach Pesticide Safety Education Program (PSEP) can be seen at office locations across Iowa.
The local attendance site is Tripoli. Walk-ins on the day of the program will only be admitted if room allows. The course runs from 9 to 11:30 a.m. The registration fee is $35. To register or to obtain additional information about the CIC, contact Karen Hostetler at the ISU Extension and Outreach Bremer County office at 319-882-4275.
The course will provide continuing instructional credit for commercial pesticide applicators certified in categories 3O, 3T, and 3OT. The IDALS-required topics to be covered are pesticide use and the environment, pesticide labels and comprehension, including restricted entry interval and preharvest interval, and pest management and pesticides.
Additional information and registration forms for this and other courses being offered by the PSEP team can be accessed at www.extension.iastate.edu/psep.