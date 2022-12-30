Blakesburg, Iowa -An Ottumwa man faces felony charges in connection with an officer involved shooting on Dec. 7.
Charles Hall, 35, was arrested Dec. 17, and charged with one count each of attempt to commit murder, a class B felony, and eluding,a class D felony, according to a Dec. 20 press release by the Iowa Department of Public Safety.
The charges against Hall are the direct result of his actions on Dec. 7, when he led law enforcement on a pursuit across multiple counties.
Hall was stopped near the intersection of 118th Street and Dewberry Avenue in rural Blakesburg.
There he got out of his car brandishing a weapon. In response, Iowa State Patrol Trooper Jeremy Cole discharged his duty weapon, striking Hall.
Hall was airlifted to a Des Moines hospital. Today, Hall was discharge from the hospital and transferred to the Davis County jail, where he remains.
No further information will be released at this time.
Note: A criminal charge is merely an accusation and a defendant is presumed innocent until proven guilty.