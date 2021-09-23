Our Redeemer Lutheran Church, Cedar Falls, will explore the topic “Historical Christianity / Today’s Christianity: How Doctrine and Practice in Today’s Christian Churches have Changed from Their Historical Norms.”
The event will begin at 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 26, at Our Redeemer, 904 Bluff Street, Cedar Falls. Presented by the Rev. Michael Knox, pastor of Our Redeemer Lutheran, it will feature topics on the Bible, the Miraculous, Creation, Redemption, Morality, among many others. A time of Q&A will follow the approximate 40-minute presentation.
The event is free and open to the public. For more information, please contact 319-266-2509.