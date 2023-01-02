Three outgoing county officials were recognized for their service and contributions as they closed a big chapter in their lives called Work Life and opened another one called The Joys of Retirement.
The county held a joint reception at the Waverly Civic Center on Dec. 20. Residents, friends and Bremer County employees came to say goodbye and show appreciation for the outgoing officials.
County Attorney Kasey Wadding, who joined the county on Jan. 1, 1999, has led the office with vision and integrity for almost a quarter of a century. His successor, Darius P.R. Robinson, has been elected as the next county attorney. He will be taking over the office on Jan. 1.
Bremer County Treasurer Sue Shonka is also moving forward with her life. She started her career with Bremer County on March 22, 1999, as a clerk in the treasurer’s office. On Jan. 1, 2007, she took office as Bremer County Treasurer. Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman has won election to this post.
Supervisor Tim Neil started his career with Bremer County on Jan. 1, 2011 as the District 2 Bremer County Supervisor. Tim will be leaving office with 12 years of service to Bremer County.