Bremer County Historical Society and Museum building renovation is now complete.
Jan Heinemann, the curator, says that the work is done on the outside and a little is left on the inside.
The 160-year-old building has withstood he test of time, but the east wall was problematic and in danger of collapsing.
The project began in early December of 2022, and Randall Construction did brick work. Crews took out the inner walls between the inside and the outside walls and cleaned up the rubble. They put new outside brick, among many other reconstruction efforts.
“Even unbeknownst to the construction company owner, a lot of the brick dust from the electric saws between the tent and the museum, the dust got sucked into the museum, so we have to clean up everything inside,” Heinemann said.
She said anyone in the community who wants to volunteer to help clean should contact her at 319-504-4102.
They have raised the funds to complete the project, but continue to take donation.
The BCHS aims to preserve and promote interest in, and knowledge of, the links between Bremer County’s past, its present and the future. The society is all about tracing the trail of people, events and artifacts that brought us--literally and figuratively--to where we are today.