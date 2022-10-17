CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Last month as part of Hunger Action Month, Alliant Energy raised over $500,000 to support programs that fight hunger and food insecurity in Iowa and Wisconsin.
Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study revealed that one in 14 people and one in nine children in Iowa are food insecure. Rural communities struggle with food insecurity at a higher rate due to ongoing inflation and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Iowa State University study.
“Alliant Energy is our true partner in every sense of the word,” said Food Bank of Iowa President and CEO Michelle Book. “Not only does the Alliant Energy Foundation provide generous grant funding to support hunger relief, but they also helped launch and continue to staff our mobile food pantry in Centerville every month. Alliant Energy saw the need for food assistance in the communities it serves and rose to the challenge. We are grateful for the energy and passion the Alliant Energy team brings toward fulfilling our vision of a hunger-free Iowa.”
Alliant Energy recently hosted the 16th annual Drive Out Hunger golf tournament and signature fundraiser connecting its business partners to programs that alleviate hunger. This year, Drive Out Hunger raised $500,000. In the last 16 years, the tournament has raised over $5.5 million for hunger relief and provided over 18.5 million meals.
Funds raised from Drive Out Hunger will go to five Iowa food banks:
HACAP Food Reservoir serving 9 counties
Food Bank of Iowa serving 55 counties
Northeast Iowa Food Bank serving 16 counties
River Bend Food Bank serving 5 counties
Food Bank for the Heartland serving 4 counties
Food banks across Iowa and Wisconsin recently received nearly 50,000 meals from Alliant Energy as part of a campaign encouraging customers to enroll to use the company’s online management tool, My Account. For every customer who signed up for the service between May and July, Alliant Energy donated three meals.
Supporting Iowa communities
Throughout Hunger Action Month, Alliant Energy encouraged its employees to volunteer and support hunger and food insecurity programs. Many spent time at mobile food pantries and food packing events. Alliant Energy employees volunteer each month at a mobile food distribution in Centerville and packed food for the HACAP Reservoir in Cedar Rapids.
Additionally, through the Alliant Energy Foundation-sponsored Hustle for Hunger program, employees recorded healthy activities in exchange for the company donating directly to food bank partners. This program raised over $15,000.
Hunger and housing is a key giving area for the Alliant Energy Foundation. Throughout the year, fundraising events, grants and donations, mobile food truck sponsorships and employee volunteers aid hunger relief initiatives for the communities Alliant Energy serves.
“The Alliant Energy Foundation is proud to assist food support programs during Hunger Action Month, and throughout the year,” said Julie Bauer, executive director, Alliant Energy Foundation. “Meeting the basic nutrition needs of those in the communities we serve makes sure no one must make the impossible decision between food on their table or a roof over their head. Employee volunteerism creates a direct impact on our neighbors and helps us carry out our mission to build stronger communities.”
In addition to hunger and housing, the Alliant Energy Foundation supports programs that promote workforce readiness, environmental stewardship, community engagement, diversity, safety and well-being.
About the Alliant Energy Foundation
The Alliant Energy Foundation is a philanthropic organization created by Alliant Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: LNT) and is operated as a separate entity led by its own board of directors. The Foundation is committed to making a positive difference in the communities where Alliant Energy employees, retirees and customers live and work. The Foundation, which is funded solely by Alliant Energy shareowners, seeks to further the corporation’s goal of being a good corporate citizen and contributing member of society. Since 1998, the Foundation has contributed more than $62 million to innovative projects and local nonprofits. For more information, visit alliantenergy.com/foundation.