CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa – Last month as part of Hunger Action Month, Alliant Energy raised over $500,000 to support programs that fight hunger and food insecurity in Iowa and Wisconsin.

Feeding America’s Map the Meal Gap study revealed that one in 14 people and one in nine children in Iowa are food insecure. Rural communities struggle with food insecurity at a higher rate due to ongoing inflation and impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to an Iowa State University study.