Michaela

PEO Chapter ML is pleased to announce the awarding of a $1500 IPPF grant to Michaela Delhi. Michaela will graduate from Wartburg College on May 28 with a degree in elementary education. PEO is a philanthropic organization with a primary focus on providing scholarships for female students worldwide.

