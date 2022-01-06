Paddlers can learn about conservation and take in river education and stories at Paddle Fest 2022, set Saturday, Jan. 8, at The W, 100 Wartburg Blvd., on the Wartburg College campus, with co-hosts CrawDaddy Outdoors and Vern Fish.
Registration and exhibits will be up from 7-9 a.m. Admission is $15 for adults, $10 for youth, and includes lunch and registration.
Starting at 7:30 a.m., Fish will discuss the Big Fork River in Minnesota.
The welcome will be from 9-9:15 a.m. Four blocks of seminars will go from 9:15 a.m. to 2:45 p.m. with a break.
For the break, Brian Soenen will give the keynote from 11:15-12:15 on cleanup of rivers in Iowa. Lunch is 12:15-1 p.m.
A half-hour of community sharing begins at 2:45 p.m. A reception at CrawDaddy Outdoors, 207 E. Bremer Ave., will follow from 3:15-4 p.m.
For details visit crawdaddyoutdoors.com/classes.