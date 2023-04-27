This one’s a story of an apple, sort of.
In it, are the lives of a family who turned organic farmers once they set roots in Iowa; of the shrub-covered land they purchased on the southwest side of Waverly and converted into a farming operation, and well, of their love for the sun and the earth, which, in this case, turned dreams into a quest for sustainable lifestyle.
The human power behind the concept is the trio of Mark and Theresa Westbrock, and their daughter, Robin, collectively known as the owners of Solstice Farm, a plot of 6 acres they purchased in 2017, shortly after they moved to area from suburban New Mexico because Theresa was offered a job at the University of Northern Iowa’s Rod Library.
And while she toiled on the campus front in a time of intense technological transitions redefining the concept of a university library, Mark, with help from family and local resources, incubated and turned the switch on the farm, fittingly named after his interest in solar energy, the industry in which he previously worked.
Thus Solstice Farm was born and its pasture-raised chickens and eggs, along with ducks and turkeys, as well as their shiitake mushrooms, are coveted items at the Waverly and College Hill farmers markets.
Year after year of focused work and rethinking the business on the go have earned the Westbrocks the reputation of caring stewards of the earth and helped them develop and maintain a solid customer base.
Now using what they have learned so far about the realities of farm life, the Westbrocks are turning their attention to cider.
Call it a new venture, a new adventure, or perhaps both, but they are committed to adding their signature vegan, gluten free ciders to their offerings and hope to gain the following of cider savvy customers in the Cedar Valley.
Mark’s passion for crafting delightful drinks out of pressed fermented apple juice now has an official name, “Paha Cider.”
A paha is a small hill, and Mark points to a 1906 geological map of Bremer County, which now hangs on his wall, to make the point that the Native American word has been used by geologists for some time now. Solstice Farm, he adds, has many pahas, and it seemed appropriate – and unique– to name the cider side of the operation after the rolling hills.
Mark is quick to elaborate that a lot of family effort has gone into this new operation before it was recently announced.
Moving cider-making from a basement-and-garage operation into a customer-facing production takes more than daydreaming.
Business coaching from Practical Farmers of Iowa, a low-interest loan from the Waverly Area Development Fund, along with a business loan from First Bank, helped get the project on its feet.
Had it not been for the support and dedication of immediate family, the outcome may not have been so positive, he says.
Theresa’s sister, Mo Valko, for instance, brought on the skills she had as the former marketing and communications director for the Boise Food Coop, and is expected to come on board full time as soon as this spring. Mo’s husband, Bennen Allsworth, is also an important collaborator in the process.
“It’s a pretty large undertaking,” Mark told Waverly Newspapers.
He is now focused on the construction of a 2,800-square-foot building where the cider business will originate.
There, stainless steel fermenting tanks will be installed. Canning will be done by a mobile canning business and the product will be available in local supermarkets and sampled at the farmers market, as the laws do not allow its direct sale at the market.
The Westbrocks have an apple orchard with about 200 trees, mostly heritage apples, as they like to preserve some of the historic varieties. Some of the trees are just a year old, others 4 years old, but in the first phase of cider making, they will be buying apples from farmers until their own trees start producing the necessary quantity to handle the demand.
Why Cider:
Over the years, Mark has developed a palate for cider.
What attracted him to the pressed apples fermented drink is the complexity of its flavor notes and the simplicity of its production.
The ciders already on the market, he said, were not exactly to his liking as they had lots of added sugar.
Mark said that the idea came when he realized that many of the organically raised apples in the Iowa climate have “cosmetic blemishes” that do not have mass consumer appeal, but the fruit is plentiful and healthy. So turning a perceived problem into a taste titillating business seemed like a sustainable idea to him.
After some domestic experimentation, in which the collective palate of the Westbrocks and their extended family and friends served as the main quality control, Mark gained confidence he could take the product to the market.
His self assurance also grew after he won a silver medal for cider he called Glacier 23 at the 2022 Great Lakes International Cider and Perry Competition (GLINTCAP) in Grand Rapids, Michigan.
“Our ciders will be more dry,” he said. “We are hopeful we will start making cider in June and July and start selling it in the summer.”