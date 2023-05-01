Two northeast Iowa men have won a lottery prize of more than $194,000.
James “Jim” Bergmann, 59, of Frederika and Francis “Frank” Peters, 79, of New Hampton, won a jackpot prize in the Iowa Lottery’s “JACKPOT PARTY®” Progressive InstaPlay game.
“Me and a friend of mine, we usually play it. Throw in $10 apiece and play it,” explained Bergmann. “It just happened to be that that was the night.”
They purchased their winning ticket at Frederika Tap, 108 Third St. in Frederika, and claimed their prize of $194,107 on Friday at the lottery’s Cedar Rapids regional office.
Bergmann said, “We did a little high-five and bought everybody a round.”
But this isn’t the first time these two have won a big lottery prize. In Sept. 2022, they claimed a $17,366 jackpot from the same game with a ticket purchased at the same location.
“It was about exactly six months to the day, since we won the last one,” Bergmann said.
Bergmann, who works at Target Distribution in Cedar Falls, says he doesn’t have any immediate plans for his portion of the winnings.
“Probably just hang on to it,” he said. “I’m sure there’ll be enough stuff to pay for.”
Peters, a semi-retired farmer, will likely use his winnings to continue tending to the farm he still owns.
The JACKPOT PARTY® Progressive jackpot starts at $10,000 and increases with each ticket sold statewide until it is won.
The InstaPlay product combines features from instant-scratch and lotto games. InstaPlay tickets are called “scratchless” because they have no security coating that needs to be removed to determine the prize won. And rather than having supplies of tickets printed in advance like those in traditional scratch and pull-tab games, InstaPlay tickets are printed on demand from the lottery terminal and range in price from $1 to $30. For more information, visit ialottery.com.
