Four Janesville fourth graders with appreciation for all that a public library has to offer showed what kids can do when their hearts are full of gratitude.
Ellen Trulson, Zoey Kimble, Katlyn Haan, and Lucy Walker knew that this summer a new site was purchased for expansion of the Janesville Public Library, and they knew the site would need some work and money to become a community gathering place. They took that knowledge and paired it with a plan.
“They put their hearts and minds together,” said parent Leanne Kimble about the successful project completed by her daughter and friends that yielded over $200 towards the Janesville Public Library expansion and remodeling project.
Library Director Lisa Biersner was caught off guard when the girls walked into the library after school on Nov. 17 to present their donation.
“The students came in and told me they had a surprise. I was blown away when they told me about their project. We have an amazing group of library lovers, and we are reminded of it again and again,” said Lisa Biersner who spearheads the library fundraising plan “Grow With Us.”
According to Natalie Dettmann, Janesville fourth-grade teacher, Trulson, Kimble, Haan, and Walker planned to help the library at school during their “Wildcat Time,” a 30-minute student-directed and teacher-coached learning period scheduled four times each week. Wildcat Time proved a valuable way to gain business skills and practice civic engagement.
“This was their idea completely. They wanted to contribute to the library, which is a big deal for our community. They brainstormed fundraising ideas and decided to make and sell cookies and those popular rubber band bracelets. The girls set a goal, came up with a calendar, decided on sale days and pricing, made posters, and prepared a video explaining their project for the school board and administration,” Dettmann said of the student project.
These are fourth graders who worked through all the steps of a business plan. Parent Nikki Haan said she had no real idea what daughter Katlyn and the girls were doing. But she knows that Katlyn likes to read. “Especially with me,” she added.
“Katlyn came home one day and told me we had to bake cookies for a library fundraiser and that she needed to go to school early. She told me what we needed to do to make their plan happen.”
The girls sold out of all of their cookies and bracelets.
Teacher Dettmann said of the girls, “They are definitely entrepreneurs. They took ownership of the project. They took the reins. The day following the sales was for reflection about what went well, and what didn’t, and how to present the money. They are good at time management and very thoughtful.”
The Janesville Library is looking to triple the size of the existing facility and have raised over $86,000 to date.
“It means so much to us that these young ladies are just as excited as we are about the new public library space,” continued Biersner.
The public had another chance to see the facility on Dec. 1 from 5-8 p.m. during Jingle In Janesville, a community event sponsored by the library. Temporary walls have been removed inside and design plans for greater accessibility are taking shape. The new space will bustle with activities: crafts for all ages, a vendor market, and gingerbread house construction sponsored by Steege Construction.
Outside the new library a brightly-lit public space with tree donated by Wapsie Pines will be a gathering place for Buddy the Elf and Santa who stroll Main Street munching on holiday treats and hot cider. From Janesville Lumber to Deb’s A Cut Above, Main Street businesses will be open for holiday cheer. A supper to benefit Janesville students bound for Washington D.C. in 2022 will be held at the American Legion.
At the existing Main Street library at 227 Main St., holiday stories will be read every 30 minutes from 5-8 p.m.