The Bremer County Attorney’s Office is now fully staffed.
Since he took office in January, County Attorney Darius Robinson has hired Dave Thompson as the first assistant county attorney, and now with the hiring of a former deputy, he has also filled the victim coordinator vacancy in his office.
Reed Palo, 57, a retired chief deputy from the Chickasaw County Sheriff’s Office, started at the county attorney’s office on Feb. 28 as the victim witness coordinator.
Palo had left the sheriff’s office in 2021, and when he learned of the opening at the Bremer County Attorney’s Office, he believed it would be a good fit.
“I wanted to be of service in a meaningful way,” he said.
Prior to Palo’s hiring, Randy Van Gent worked in that capacity.
Robinson, the county attorney, said that he has been familiar with Palo’s work for years and found his handling of criminal cases in Chickasaw County to be commendable.
Palo said that in his years in law enforcement he had developed a deep understanding of the court process, which he believes will serve him well in the new position.
“You have to have a human element,” he said of the coordinator’s role.
During his law enforcement career, Palo worked with multiple agencies and taught DARE at Cresco, where he began in the police department in 1997. He also served on the boards of many area non-profit organizations, including Big Brothers Big Sisters and the Chickasaw County Child Abuse Prevention Council and Pathways.
In his spare time, he enjoys hunting, fishing and running.
In his job in Bremer County, he said he is looking forward to working with the attorneys in the office and law enforcement to serve victims.
Robinson said the position is funded through the Iowa Attorney General’s Office.
Robinson added that his predecessor, Kasey Wadding, had created the position.
Recently, Palo attended one of the round tables hosted by AG Brenna Bird, who has made a priority of reenvisioning victim services in the state, and staff members from Bird’s office will be training Palo, Robinson said.
“He is just absolutely fantastic,” Robinson said. “Just with his background in victim services and law enforcement, he is a real force multiplier for the office and prosecution. A lot of people– judges, law enforcement and advocates – are excited about Reed starting here, that he will be back in the criminal justice mix and working with victims.”