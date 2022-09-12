The League of Women Voters of Black Hawk-Bremer Counties and Hawkeye Community College will host a Panel presentation about the Impact of the changes to Election laws on Friday, September 23 at 7 pm at the Van G Miller Adult Education Building in downtown Waterloo.
Moderator: Steve Carignan, Associate Dean, Humanities, Arts & Sciences at the University of Northern Iowa
- Chris Larimer, Professor of Political Science, UNI
- Rhonda Deters, Grundy County Auditor
- Grant Veeder, Black Hawk County Auditor
- Erin Murphy, columnist for the Gazette and the Des Moines Bureau Chief
- Senator Eric Giddens
The event is open to the public. Bring your questions.
We will livestream on Facebook Live on the League’s Facebook page and later post the video on our YouTube channel.