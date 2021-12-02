Sophomore Eli Pannell will represent Team USA this week at the Junior Pan-American Games in Cali, Colombia.
Pannell, a native of Fulton, Illinois, will compete at 130kg in Greco-Roman.
Pannell qualified for the Jr. Pan-Am games at the 2021 UWW Junior Nationals hosted at the Xtream Arena in Coralville, Iowa, April 30-May 2.
At the UWW Junior Nationals, Wartburg saw David Papach, Zak Kozumplik and Matthew Doyle earn All-American Status. Earlier this fall, Brady Kyner competed at the USA Team Trials as Kyner and Kyle Briggs qualified for the Senior World Team Trials.
“We are extremely excited about this opportunity for EIi to represent our great nation and compete against the best in the world,” noted Eric Keller, Director of Wrestling. “The Wartburg wrestling family is very proud of him!”
Competition is slated to begin on Dec. 1 in Cali, Columbia, with opening rounds beginning at 9 a.m. local time (8 a.m. CST). The final rounds will begin at 4:30 p.m. local time.
Both men and women’s freestyle as well as Greco-Roman will be wrestled at the games, which go from Dec. 1 to Dec. 4.