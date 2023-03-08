CEDAR FALLS — UNI football will host its annual pro day to give NFL scouts a chance to see the athleticism of Panthers eligible for next month’s draft.
Fans and media are invited to the event inside the UNI-Dome set to start at 3 p.m. CT on Monday, March 20.
Eight Panthers are expected to participate in the standard NFL Combine drills, including Matthew Vanderslice, Erik Sorensen, Bryce Flater, Korby Sander, Benny Sapp III, Quan Hampton, Deion McShane and Vance McShane.
Sapp is among UNI’s most decorated athletes from this past season, earning three different All-American honors, as well as First Team All-Missouri Valley Football Conference (MVFC) recognition. Sorensen, Flater and Sander were also All-MVFC selections in 2022.
The athletes will run through standard drills (40-yd dash, cone drills, jumps, bench press, etc.) and position workouts. Representatives from multiple NFL teams will be in attendance.
The 2023 NFL Draft is scheduled for April 27-29 at Union Station in Kansas City.