UNI rallied from down 16, but fell just short. 

 From UNI Athletics page

NASHVILLE — — UNI men’s basketball rallied back in the final minutes from a 16-point deficit and a barrage of three-point baskets in the first half, but ultimately came up short in its comeback attempt as the Panthers fell to the Belmont Bruins on Saturday afternoon at the Curb Event Center.

UNI and Belmont exchanged baskets for the opening four and a half minutes before the Bruins found a spark from beyond the three-point line. The Bruins shot an impressive 71% from the floor in the opening stanza, knocking down 10 three-point baskets on 16 attempts to open up a 16-point advantage on the Panthers. A key bright spot for UNI came on the defensive end as the Panthers were able to force 10 Belmont turnovers and notch 15 points off Bruin giveaways. Scoring came at a premium down the stretch of the first half as the Panther defense held Belmont scoreless for three and a half of the final seven minutes of the period, heading to the locker room trailing 44-31.