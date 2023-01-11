Tip off

The Panthers have now won four straight games.

Cedar Falls- UNI men’s basketball dominated the final 8 minutes of play and surged across the finish line on Tuesday night as the Panthers won their fourth straight game in a 75-67 win over the Murray State Racers in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) action.

Tytan Anderson made program history in the Panthers’ big win by pulling down a career-high 18 rebounds to set a new single-game school record for rebounds against an MVC opponent. Anderson also tied UNI’s single-game home record for rebounds in the victory.