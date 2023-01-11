Cedar Falls- UNI men’s basketball dominated the final 8 minutes of play and surged across the finish line on Tuesday night as the Panthers won their fourth straight game in a 75-67 win over the Murray State Racers in Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) action.
Tytan Anderson made program history in the Panthers’ big win by pulling down a career-high 18 rebounds to set a new single-game school record for rebounds against an MVC opponent. Anderson also tied UNI’s single-game home record for rebounds in the victory.
Both the Panthers and Racers started the night cold from the floor as UNI shot a mere 17.6% from the field in the first 11 minutes of play. The UNI defense held firm however, forcing seven Racer turnovers in the opening stanza with six steals, only two personal fouls and a balanced offensive attack from both inside and outside the paint. Murray State took a seven-point lead with three and a half minutes to play in the half before Bowen Born scored eight straight points on three consecutive baskets to retake the lead. With the late spark by the Panther guard, UNI took a 28-27 lead into the halftime break.
Opposite to the start of the game, UNI and Murray State started the second half hot with the Racers taking advantage of several narrowly missed baskets by the Panther offense. Rob Perry put the Racers ahead by nine points with just under 8 minutes to play thanks to 17 points in the second stanza by the junior guard, including a trio of made three-point baskets. By drawing contact down the stretch and a combined 25-point effort by Born and Cole Henry, the Panthers roared back with a 24-9 run to finish the game. Anderson dominated the glass with 11 second half rebounds and the UNI offense surged across the finish line with eight trips to the free throw line and 53.3% shooting on the floor.
Born finished the night with a game-high 23 points and four assists, his fifth 20+ point performance in the last seven games. Anderson complimented his record-breaking 18 rebounds with 11 points, posting his MVC-leading eighth double-double of the season, while Landon Wolf ended the game with 15 points and a career-best five made three-pointers. Cole Henry tallied 14 points, including 12 in the second half, as Michael Duax scored seven points.