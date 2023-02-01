CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — With last weekend’s home dual against Omaha being postponed due to winter weather, the UNI tennis team will play their first home dual this Friday morning against the Kansas City Roos starting at 11 a.m. CT at the Black Hawk Tennis Center.
The postponed dual against Omaha will be made up at a time and date to be announced.
The Roos currently hold a 1-2 record and will visit Drake on Thursday before taking on the Panthers as part of a two-meet road trip. UNI was victorious in its last dual against Kansas City with a 7-0 win back in February of 2014.
Kim Zizek led UNI with a pair of singles victories in the Panthers’ last two duals at North Dakota and Minnesota State, while Andrijana Brkic leads with a 15-2 record in singles matches this season.
Sophomore duo of Darta Dalecka and Lorena Cardoso continue to lead the purple and gold in doubles with 6 wins this season. Lasya Mylavarapu and Thaissa Moreira are also on the come up this season with a 4-3 record as a doubles pair.
Following this Friday’s competition, UNI will hit the road again next weekend to battle the Northern Illinois Huskies in DeKalb. The dual will begin at 1 p.m. CT at the Nelson Tennis Center at Chick Evans Field House.