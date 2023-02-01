Tennus

UNI tennis will host their first dual of the year against Kansas City.

 Courtesy Photo

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa — With last weekend’s home dual against Omaha being postponed due to winter weather, the UNI tennis team will play their first home dual this Friday morning against the Kansas City Roos starting at 11 a.m. CT at the Black Hawk Tennis Center.

The postponed dual against Omaha will be made up at a time and date to be announced.