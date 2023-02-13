BROOKINGS, S.D. — With the final weeks of the indoor track and field season looming, UNI athletes traveled up north to the SDSU Indoor Classic this weekend in South Dakota and put on an impressive performance at the Sanford-Jackrabbit Athletic Complex.
In a crowded field, the Panther women took second place in the 21 team field, while the UNI men finished fourth out of 29 teams.
Parker Kiewiet picked up the first of four first place finishes for the Panthers, starting in the 400-meter dash with a time of 46.26, posting the second fastest time in school history.
Makenna Wilson took home gold in the women’s weight throw with the third furthest toss in program history of 60 feet, one-half inch. Mari Shavers finished a close second behind Wilson with a career-best throw of 62 feet, 7.75 inches.
Katie Fare set a new career-best in the women’s shot put en route to a first place finish with a toss of 54 feet, 8.75 inches, the second-best throw in UNI history. Wilson notched her second runner-up finish of the meet in the shot put, throwing 51 feet, 9.75 inches.
Drake Hanson clinched first place in the men’s 800-meters with a time of 1:50.47. Hanson also clocked a career-best in the men’s mile run (4:11.43) while taking sixth.
Emma Hoins took sixth place in the women’s 5,000-meter run (17:18.45) with Kate Crawford close behind in seventh (17:20.91).
In the women’s 60-meter dash, Ariana Yaklich (7.65) and Madelyn Sanda (7.68) finished back-to-back in fifth and sixth place respectively, while Tinashe Chigudu placed fourth in the men’s 60-meters (6.83).
Paige Kisley notched a fourth place finish in the women’s 60-meter hurdles with a time of 8.74 seconds, cutting four seconds off from preliminary heat time. Kyle Trunnell meanwhile finished in fifth place in the men’s 60-meter hurdles (8.27).
In the women’s pole vault, Alivia Silvestri and Isabelle Holtzen both recorded a vault of 11 feet, 9.75 inches to finish in fourth and fifth places respectively. Rylie Todd took home second place in the high jump with a leap of 5 feet, 3 inches, with Katy Stephens placing fourth while also clearing the 5 foot, 3 inch mark.
In the women’s 400-meters, 4 Panthers finished in the top-8, led by a fifth place finish and career-best time by Erin Kerkhoff (57.05). Jill Bennett (7th / 57.26) and Auriona Kimbrough (8th / 57.33) both recorded career-bests as well. Emily Vos took third place in the women’s 200-meters (24.67) with Rylan Santi in fourth (24.68).
UNI closed out the meet with impressive showing in the 4x400-meter relays, as the women’s team of Kerkhoff, Kimbrough, Bennet and Vos took second place (3:50.23). The men’s combination of Onal Mitchell, Andrew Feguson, Micaiah Ellis and Kiewiet finished in third (3:15.18).