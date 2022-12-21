Cradle

UNI battled but lost to the seventh ranked Wolfpack.

 Courtesy Photo

NEW ORLEANS — UNI battled for every point, but came up short as the Panthers fell to No. 7 North Carolina State in the red pool championship round of the Collegiate Duals on Tuesday night by a score of 27-12.

The Panthers dropped their first three matches of the night before Colin Realbuto claimed his third victory of the week with a win over No. 19 Jackson Arrington at 149 pounds in a narrow 5-4 decision.