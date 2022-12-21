NEW ORLEANS — UNI battled for every point, but came up short as the Panthers fell to No. 7 North Carolina State in the red pool championship round of the Collegiate Duals on Tuesday night by a score of 27-12.
The Panthers dropped their first three matches of the night before Colin Realbuto claimed his third victory of the week with a win over No. 19 Jackson Arrington at 149 pounds in a narrow 5-4 decision.
Austin Yant picked up a quick takedown on the Wolfpack’s Matty Singleton in the 165 pound matchup, holding on for a 5-2 decision with the added point for riding time. Yant improves to 10-0 this season with the victory.
Tuesday’s marquee matchup saw third-ranked Parker Keckeisen face off against No. 2 Trent Hidlay in a rematch from the Cliff Keen Las Vegas Invite earlier this month and from last year’s NCAA Championships. After a tight first period, Keckeisen was able to lock Hidlay into a cradle and pick up the much needed pin for the UNI in its third win of the night.
All of UNI’s bout were decided by close margins, with the exception of 157 pounds, where No. 9 Ed Scott notched a quick pin over Derek Holschlag in just 18 seconds, and at 197 pounds, where No. 9 Isaac Trumble pinned Noah Glaser 98 seconds in the bout.
Tuesday night also saw redshirt freshman Carson Babcock make his first dual start of his career, which saw the New Hampton, Iowa native fall in a narrow 3-1 decision to Alex Faison.