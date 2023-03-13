UNI men’s and women’s golf will tee off in the first of three simultaneous tournaments this spring as the Panthers hit the links at the Sevierville Country Club for the Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate in Tennessee on Sunday morning.
The Panthers are slated for three 18-hole shotgun starts at 9:30 a.m. CT each day. Tee times are yet to be announced.
The Bobby Nichols Intercollegiate will be the spring opener for the UNI men, who take to the course for the first time since competing in The Clerico in Tulsa last October. The UNI women return to action after tying for 8th place at the UTRGV Invitational earlier this week in southern Texas.
With the Sevierville Country Club course set at 7,120 yards and a par 72, both UNI teams will be playing in a 14-team field, including Alabama A&M, Tennessee Tech, and Southern Indiana. The Panthers will also be competing against Missouri Valley Conference (MVC) opponent Evansville.
McKenna Mallow led the UNI women’s roster, tying for 36th place at the UTRGV Invitational this week with a score of 232. Anna Nacos and Victoria Haulde each shot a 233 to tie for 40th place.
Thomas Storbeck leads the Panther men into the spring opener with an average round score of 73.4 in the fall, headlined by a top-10 finish at the Big O Classic in Omaha, earning MVC Golfer of the Week honors. Storbeck leads UNI shooting two rounds in the 60s this year. Tommy Doyle meanwhile averaged a score of 74.8 in the fall season.