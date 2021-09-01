Last fall, Tripoli’s season came to an end before many inside the program expected.
The Panthers lost in five sets to Turkey Valley in a Class 1A, Region 6 quarterfinal. Heartbreak set in, and the painful memory of that October night is still fresh.
Rest assured, the Panthers are eager to avenge that postseason loss and replace it with an extended run deep that they hope ends with a trip to the Iowa Girls High School Athletic Union’s 1A state tournament in Cedar Rapids.
And, most importantly, the Panthers believe they have the right mix of experience and talent to get the job done.
Tripoli returns six letter winners from last season: Seniors Marina Biermann and Lauren Funk; juniors Mallory Mueller, Maddux Miller and Keyra Krueger; and sophomore Natalie Lobeck.
Mueller paced the Panthers with 347 kills and owned a hitting efficiency of .277. She also tied for second on the team with 18 total blocks and was second with 31 ace serves. Biermann started three matches last season and played in all 32. Funk posted eight aces and slammed 48 kills, while Miller scooped 326 digs, which ranked second on the team. Krueger connected on 99 kills a year ago, while Lobeck registered a team-best 39 aces during her freshman campaign.
“Each of these girls will play vital roles on our team this season,” Panthers coach Erica Harris said. “Every day in practice, they are bringing more and more to lead this team in the right direction and bring that competitive edge so that they are ready for high levels of competition.”
Harris also believes her team’s sound mental makeup will help propel them further this season.
“Another strength is our drive and determination,” the coach said. “After ending where we ended last year, we are more driven and willing to give anything to accomplish our goals for the season.”
Tripoli posted an overall record of 18-4, including a 5-1 mark inside the Iowa Star Conference. It marked the fourth consecutive season the program won at least 18 matches.
The Panthers begin this season ranked No. 13 in the IGHSAU’s preseason rankings. They not only hope to climb those rankings, but they hope to make a memorable run this fall.
“We have many goals this season,” Harris said. “Some of those include a conference championship and a state championship.”