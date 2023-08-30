The Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau is bringing Panthers on Parade, a community pride project featuring the University of Northern Iowa’s TC mascot, to the Cedar Valley. Approximately 25 six-foot tall fiberglass mascots will be embellished by local artists and displayed at various locations throughout Cedar Falls and the Cedar Valley from May through October 2024.
“The University of Northern Iowa is excited to partner with the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau on this project,” said UNI Director of University Relations Pete Moris. “Panthers on Parade has the potential to appeal to a wide variety of audiences and businesses across the Cedar Valley. We can’t wait to see all of the artistic treatments that TC receives as the project unfolds. Go Panthers!”
Artists with a UNI, Cedar Falls/Cedar Valley, or Iowa connection are encouraged to submit designs and apply to embellish mascots now through September 22, 2023. A stipend of $2,000 is available for the design and embellishment of each mascot. Details are available at panthersonparade.com.
“This is a fun way for the community to share their love of the University of Northern Iowa. We anticipate that this will be a great draw for alumni, residents, and visitors as a new way to explore the Cedar Falls area,” said Jennifer Pickar, manager of the Cedar Falls Tourism & Visitors Bureau.
Businesses and organizations interested in sponsoring a TC mascot are also encouraged to communicate their interest. More information can be found at panthersonparade.com.