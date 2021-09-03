TRIPOLI – A wise man once said it is better to win ugly than lose pretty, and the Tripoli High School football team was on the right side of the ledger in a foggy night Friday on their home field.
Both the Panthers and visiting Riceville played an Eight-player District 3 football game that matched the field and weather conditions — sloppy. Both teams had troubles handling the football and made mistakes that set up the other for scoring opportunities.
However, it was the home squad that was able to take advantage of their chances more often to take the victory, 46-24, behind the arm of James Davis, and the playmaking abilities of Austin Bremner, Rowan Carlson and Bryce Schroeder.
Panther Head Coach Joe Urbanek credited the Wildcats for making the match-up a difficult one.
“It was a very physical ball game,” Urbanek said. “You’d like to face some adversity and see how you’d respond. I’m proud of our kids in the way that they rebounded.
“We really put ourselves in some tough spots. … We gave them a short field twice there late in the ball game.
“We’re trying to score, the new rule, 17 points, and we’ve got to score. Our kids responded and got stops.”
In the first quarter, the teams went back and forth before the Panthers (2-0 overall, 1-0 District 3) managed to put together a drive that started at their own 15.
After Carlson gained 22 yards, and Davis connected with Bremner for 33, Bremner finished off the drive with an 8-yard touchdown run with 5 minutes, 23 seconds left in the opening quarter for the 6-0 lead.
Following a Wildcat (0-2, 0-1) three-and-out, Tripoli needed just one play, a 52-yard run by Carlson to increase the lead to 12-0 with 3:41 remaining in the first.
Riceville’s first good opportunity came after a shanked punt that went out of bounds at the Tripoli 20-yard line.
They then dented the scoreboard with a 32-yard pass from Theo Klaes to Andrew Beran, followed by a run by Mitchel Marr to narrow the gap to 12-8 with 10:24 left in the half.
The Panthers bounced back quickly. Davis connected with Schroeder for a 33-yard scoring pass to cap a three-play, 50-yard drive with 9:25 before intermission to make the score 18-8. Neither team was able to find better footing the rest of the half.
Riceville’s first possession ended with a fumble on their own 28, and Tripoli was quick to take advantage. On the third play, Davis made a quarterback sneak for 4 yards and then called his own number again for the two-point conversion for the 26-8 advantage with 8:28 left in the third.
Near the end of the period, the Panthers had fourth and inches from the Wildcat 30, but Daniel Comer was unable to punch it past the sticks.
Four plays later, and the third pay of the fourth frame, Klaes connected with Isaak Kuhn from 50 yards to pull Riceville within 10, 26-16, with 10:53 to go.
After a long kick return to the Wildcat 26, the Panthers answered with a seven-play drive, punctuated with a 4-yard run by Bremner with 6:54 left to push the advantage back to 32-16.
On the next play, Klaes’ pass was batted in the backfield and into Carlson’s hands, and he returned it 17 yards to the Riceville 10. Then Davis found Schroeder on a crossing route, who ran along the 5-yard line before turning it up at the sideline and into the end zone with 6:32 left to increase the lead to 38-16.
Riceville then was the beneficiary of a roughing the passer penalty on the first play of the next possession, and three plays later, Klaes hit Beran for a 24-yard scoring pass to bring them within 38-24 with 5:33 to go.
That was all the closer the Wildcats got. Carlson capped the scoring with a 22-yard TD with a Davis conversion with 1:50 remaining for the final tally.
Next up for the Panthers is a trip to Janesville to face their archrival Wildcats. Urbanek anticipates a speed-on-speed match-up.
“We’ve got to contain them,” Urbanek said. “Eight-man is a weird game. It can go either way at any time. Sometimes, it’ll be 14-7, sometimes, it’s 55-50. I don’t care what it is, as long as we’re on top.”