2021 Tripoli football team

Members of the 2021 Tripoli football team include, front row, from left to right: Elias Anderson, Nichole Williams, Austin Bremner, Jase Hereid, James Davis, Jayden Miller and Alyssa Boeckmann. Second row: Javontae Simpson, DeShaun Wilder, Levi Waschkat, Kodyn Schiel, Jose Antonio Uribe, Daniel Comer and Rowan Carlson. Third row: Hunter Johnson, Dalton Miller, Kyle Boeckmann, Dallas Pagett, Christian Boldt, Hayden Loftsgard and Cayden Bergmann. Fourth row: Houston Page, Cale Halverson,Tayton Thoren, Tyler Bruns, Oakley Semelroth, Bryce Schroeder and Jesse Kauffman. Back row: Coaches Mike Johnson, Ray Carlson, Trevor Harris and Joe Urbanek.

 Smith Studio/courtesy

Tripoli will have to replace standout Conner Piehl, who excelled as a dual-threat quarterback and all-around versatile player that helped lead his team to a seven-win season a year ago.

However, the Panthers, who went 7-2 last fall, return some talented players as well.

Among them are seniors Jase Hereid, Jayden Miller, Austin Bremner and James Davis, along with juniors Daniele Comer, Rowan Carlson, Bryce Schroeder, Jesse Kauffman, Oakley Semelroth and Kodyn Schiel.

Hereid threw a 47-yard touchdown pass as a junior last season and added 65 rushing yards to go along with a rushing touchdown. He also snagged 22 receptions for 166 yards and four scores.

Bremner rushed for 231 yards and three scores and led the Panthers with 215 receiving yards. He also led 8-man with 17.5 quarterback sacks. Carlson posted 27 total tackles, while Miller racked up 26 and recovered three fumbles.

“I feel that we have great team speed returning,” Tripoli coach Joe Urbanek said. “Our defense has a lot of experience. We lost some great players last year, but we return five players that started on defense last year.”

Offensively, the Panthers will have to replace their entire offensive line, as well as their tight end and quarterback positions.

“Our goal is to win every game and win our district,” Urbanek said. “We not only want to compete at the district level, but also at the state level. We had a solid season last year, which I hope will help us to keep building momentum within the program.”