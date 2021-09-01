Tripoli will have to replace standout Conner Piehl, who excelled as a dual-threat quarterback and all-around versatile player that helped lead his team to a seven-win season a year ago.
However, the Panthers, who went 7-2 last fall, return some talented players as well.
Among them are seniors Jase Hereid, Jayden Miller, Austin Bremner and James Davis, along with juniors Daniele Comer, Rowan Carlson, Bryce Schroeder, Jesse Kauffman, Oakley Semelroth and Kodyn Schiel.
Hereid threw a 47-yard touchdown pass as a junior last season and added 65 rushing yards to go along with a rushing touchdown. He also snagged 22 receptions for 166 yards and four scores.
Bremner rushed for 231 yards and three scores and led the Panthers with 215 receiving yards. He also led 8-man with 17.5 quarterback sacks. Carlson posted 27 total tackles, while Miller racked up 26 and recovered three fumbles.
“I feel that we have great team speed returning,” Tripoli coach Joe Urbanek said. “Our defense has a lot of experience. We lost some great players last year, but we return five players that started on defense last year.”
Offensively, the Panthers will have to replace their entire offensive line, as well as their tight end and quarterback positions.
“Our goal is to win every game and win our district,” Urbanek said. “We not only want to compete at the district level, but also at the state level. We had a solid season last year, which I hope will help us to keep building momentum within the program.”