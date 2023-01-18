Iowans discuss views

Iowans discussed their views on the governor’s proposed private school scholarship program at a public hearing Jan. 17, 2023.

 Photo by Robin Opsahl/Iowa Capital Dispatch

About 100 Iowans, most of them parents or educators, lined up Tuesday to speak during a public hearing about Gov. Kim Reynolds’ controversial plan to fund scholarships for private school students.

Republicans are moving fast on House File 1, which would create an education savings account (ESA) program to cover students’ private-school tuition and other expenses.

Robin Opsahl is an Iowa Capital Dispatch reporter covering the state Legislature and politics. Robin has experience covering government, elections and more at media organizations including Roll Call, the Sacramento Bee and the Wausau Daily Herald, in addition to working on multimedia projects, newsletters and visualizations. They were a political reporter for the Des Moines Register covering the Iowa caucuses leading up to the 2020 presidential election, assisting with the Register’s Iowa Poll, and reporting on Iowa’s 4th District elections. This article appeared on Jan. 17 on the Iowa Capital Dispatch website and is being used under Creative Commons license.