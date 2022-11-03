Jay Marley, superintendent of Tripoli schools, is proud of what the small school system delivers to its students.
“I feel that we can offer a lot of great programs within a small community and in our small school district,” he said.
The school lists its PK-12 enrollment for this year as 386 students.
“We can provide just as many opportunities and offerings as the bigger districts,” said Marley, who is also principal of the combined high school/middle school. “That’s a strength of ours, that we are able to provide those opportunities for kids, because they all have different passions.”
As examples of diverse offerings, Marley listed a competitive strength-training program, computer science and robotics.
Considering other school assets, he noted that Tripoli was the first high school in the state to found a National English Honor Society chapter; that students in the district are supplied with Windows 10 computers rather than typical school-sponsored Chromebooks; that over 90% of high school students participate in some extracurricular activity; and that the students consistently perform well in the classroom, in the arts, and on the field.
Two aspects of Tripoli education that Marley values in particular are the partnerships the school forms with other entities and an emphasis on project-based learning, along with the frequent intersection of those two priorities.
Classes incorporate project-based learning whenever possible, he indicated. For example, “Engineer Your World is a science curriculum we have that is a state-of-the-art program,” he said.
Marley noted that Tripoli’s location and the resources available there have been a boon to the school district.
Bremer County’s Iowa State Extension office and the Bremer County Conservation office are both in Tripoli, and Sweet Marsh is just a couple miles out of town.
“We had a partnership with the Iowa State Extension office,” he said. “We planted trees on our school grounds. A bunch of students volunteered their time on a Saturday and planted trees around the community.”
In addition, the school takes advantage of the town being an official Iowa bird friendly community.
“Our science department kind of takes that to another level,” Marley said. “We have a prairie grass area outside of the school, where we have bird houses, and our kids do a study of the ecosystem.”
The school also partners with the conservation office, such as when students test water at Sweet Marsh.
“The marsh is in our backyard,” he said, “so that’s a great science learning environment for our kids to do some project-based learning, testing water and doing those types of things.”
Marley sees those collaborations as a unique strength of the school system.
“We’re utilizing our community as much as we can to do those field trips, to stay local and to have those hands-on projects for kids,” he said.
One of the school’s partnerships is with the city of Tripoli.
“We are putting a Frisbee golf course on school grounds and city park grounds,” Marley said. “We’re sharing our space so families can play Frisbee golf around our campus.”
The industrial tech program at school has also partnered with the city and with Sweet Marsh, Marley noted.
For the city, students rebuilt planter boxes to hold flowers around town and also built a gazebo for a downtown park. For the marsh, they built houses for wood ducks and placed them in the wildlife area.
All of the partnerships enhance the solid core of a small school in a small community. Marley sees the modest size as an advantage.
“Our teachers have some of these kids from middle school all the way to their senior year,” he said, “so they’re able to build that special connection not only with them but their families, as well.
“It’s such a close, connected community, where everybody knows everybody,” he continued. “We’re here to help support kids, not only academically, but socially and emotionally, so it’s like an extended family.”