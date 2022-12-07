It is often said that the book of the Prophet Isaiah is a mirror of the entire Bible. For example, as the Bible has 66 books, so does Isaiah have 66 chapters. And, as the Bible is divided into two testaments, so can Isaiah be divided into two distinct sections – the first 39 chapters mirroring the 39 books of the Old Testament, and the last 27 chapters mirroring the 27 books of the New Testament. Chapters 1-39 of Isaiah are known as the “Book of Judgment,” and (like the 39 books of the Old Testament) they are filled with judgment upon immoral idolatrous men: Judah has sinned; the surrounding nations have sinned; the whole earth has sinned. Judgment must come, for God cannot allow such blatant sin to go unpunished forever. The last 27 chapters of Isaiah (chapters 40-66) are known as the “Book of Comfort.” These 27 chapters (like the 27 books of the New Testament) declare a message of hope: The Messiah is coming as a Savior and a King to bear a cross and to wear a crown. So, both in its structure and thematic content, the two parts of the book of Isaiah closely match the structure and themes of the whole Bible – its Old and New Testaments.
The second part of the book of Isaiah, the “Book of Comfort,” begins with words of comfort and hope: “Comfort, comfort my people, says your God. Speak tenderly to Jerusalem, and cry to her that her warfare is ended, that her iniquity is pardoned, that she has received from the LORD’s hand double for all her sins.” These words were comforting indeed, particularly following on the heels of the words of judgment preceding them in the first 39 chapters of Isaiah. And yet, the comfort promised is not following judgment, but in the midst of it! The comfort is a prophecy for a people in captivity 150 years in the future! Moreover, the LORD was telling His people that, though He was going to judge them for their sinful idolatry and apostasy, He truly desired to comfort them and that He would restore them in time.
Then we hear the prophecy of the one who will proclaim the Good News of the coming Savior and who will prepare His way – John the Baptist. John will simply be a voice crying in the wilderness, for the Word he will cry and proclaim will be the LORD’s: “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” This is how John would prepare the way for the coming of the Savior King, he would preach repentance for the forgiveness of sins. Every valley of hopelessness and despair shall be filled with comfort and hope, and every mountain of pride and sin shall be brought down that our hearts might be prepared as a highway for our God to enter therein. This Word John would proclaim in the dessert wilderness of this world, just as the LORD once spoke life into the darkness and void long ago by the power of His Word and Spirit.
Comfort and hope are what we need, but comfort and hope are meaningless to those who remain comfortable in their sin. We still need the voice of John crying in the wilderness of this world, “Repent, for the kingdom of heaven is at hand.” We still need Advent, a time of preparation, that the mountains of our pride and self-righteousness should be brought low, and that the valleys of our hopelessness and despair should be filled with comfort and hope. We need God’s Word of Law, and we need God’s Word of Gospel, always. Lord, send us Your prophets still bearing Your Word that we should repent and be saved. Send us Elijah and John still bearing Your Word of Law and Gospel that our hearts and minds and souls might be prepared to receive our King in all the ways He comes to us – in Word and Water, Body and Blood.
Advent isn’t Christmas. Advent is preparation for Christmas. Only when we confess our sinful wretchedness and inability to justify ourselves will the LORD’s Gift at Christmas truly penetrate, illuminate, and animate our lives. More than that, we will have comfort and hope even in the midst of life’s trials and tribulations. Jesus Christ is God’s gift to the world. Blessed are those who receive Him into their hearts, minds, and souls as God’s free and perfect gift of grace, no strings attached.
He has come. He comes. He is coming.
The Rev. Jon Ellingworth is the pastor at St. John Lutheran Church, Missouri Synod, in Waverly.