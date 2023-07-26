“Now we know that whatever the law says it speaks to those who are under the law, so that every mouth may be stopped, and the whole world may be held accountable to God. – Romans 3:19
While the Hebrews were slaves in Egypt for 430 years there was law and order – Egyptian law and order. Shortly after leading Israel out of Egypt, however, God gave Moses the Ten Commandments – divine law and order. You see, it wasn’t good, it wasn’t possible, that the people could survive and thrive without law and order. Men delude themselves believing that freedom means and anarchy (no-rule) and utopia (no-place). Utopia literally does not and cannot exist, and anarchy is chaos and disorder ensuring that no one is truly free but that all are the slaves of someone else’s power and tyranny.
In the very beginning of creation God established law and order. Genesis chapter one is, above all, the account of a divine order being established by God’s creative word (law). The laws of physics, chemistry, and biology were all set in place, and clear distinctions between plants, animals, kinds and species, male and female were set in place, remain to this very day, and will continue to remain in place until there are no more days. The primordial world of the first day was described as tohu wa-bohu, Hebrew words meaning chaotic and empty. Into the chaotic emptiness of the first day God spoke His creative word (law) and brought order to His creation. Without law and order, the foundation of which is God’s law and order, there is chaos and emptiness, a true and terrible utopia – no place.
Today many people delude themselves believing that we are near to realizing utopia. They believe that once we have thrown off the shackles of Judeo-Christian Biblical morality (the Law of God) and natural law we will be truly free. Indeed, in the last 70 years we have freed ourselves from the consequences of sexual intercourse thanks to contraception and abortion. We have freed ourselves from the constrictions of marriage for life and its definition as the union of a man and a woman. We have freed ourselves from the constrictions of anatomy and chromosomes defining our sex and gender. Truly, we have freed ourselves from reality. But that really isn’t possible, is it.
The so-called “freedom” we have today is chaotic and empty – tohu wa-bohu all over again. It is not so much the un-doing of God’s law and order – that is impossible – than it is bald-faced rebellion against it. Our so-called “freedom” today is like a toddler’s temper-tantrum, insisting that a boy is a girl simply because he believes or feels so, despite the scientific fact of chromosomes and anatomy. People stamp their feet, raise their fists in the air, and scream and shout insisting that they are free to believe and act however they choose apart from any external law of God or man. Sure, that might work for a while. Go ahead, deny reality, deny science, deny facts, and deny God’s law written in nature and upon your heart and conscience. Reality cannot be denied forever. All will be revealed in time. For, the reality is that we all die, and if there is a God, then there will be reckoning. I suppose it’s your choice if you’re willing to take the gamble. The trouble is, your gamble on “freedom” has a cost that affects the lives of your family members, your neighbors, your community, your nation, and the world. Your so-called “freedom” is really selfishness and lack of love, care, and concern for your neighbor. It is the opposite of the true freedom God’s law and order call us to, to love God and to love our neighbor as ourselves.
The reality is that God’s law and order is good, whether you believe in Him or not. This reality is reflected in the laws of nations: Every nation has laws against murder, taking another’s spouse, stealing, lying under oath, etc. God’s law and order is the foundation of human civilization built upon the marriage of one man and one woman, the procreation and rearing of children, and the forming of communities, cities, and nations. Charity begins at home, literally, for that is where we learn to love and to sacrifice ourselves one for another and so obey and keep the law of God.
Of course, these are precisely the institutions that have been under attack for God only knows how long – since the beginning. Let us repent of our selfishness that insists on defining reality on our own terms, enslaving us in self-love curved in on itself at the cost and casualty of others. Let us be men and women, husbands and wives, sons and daughters living in accord with God’s law and order, being fruitful and multiplying in all things good to the glory of God and to the welfare of humankind.