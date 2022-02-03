We are in the midst of the season of Epiphany. The word epiphany means “to make manifest” or “to show forth.”
The biblical stories we hear in our congregations throughout the season of Epiphany serve to manifest and to show forth who Jesus is and what He has come to do. Two overarching themes of Epiphany are that Jesus is God, dwelling in our midst, and that He has come to call all men, both Jews and Gentiles, to repentance and forgiveness.
One of the biblical stories we hear during the season of Epiphany is the story of Jonah. To tell it briefly, the Lord commanded Jonah to go the great city of Nineveh, notorious for its worldly and fleshly wickedness and godlessness, and call its inhabitants to repentance. Jonah disobeyed and promptly boarded a ship sailing in the opposite direction. It wasn’t that Jonah was afraid to go to Nineveh and preach repentance to them, however, it was rather that Jonah believed that if he did, they would actually repent and be forgiven, and he didn’t believe they deserved that. Thus, Jonah failed in showing love and mercy to sinners that the Lord desired to forgive and restore. That’s why Jonah fled.
And so, “The Lord hurled a great wind upon the sea, and there was a mighty tempest on the sea, so that the ship threatened to break up” (Jonah 1:4).
Believing that the gods were angry with someone on board, the mariners called out to their gods in terror, and they cast lots to determine who was responsible. The lot fell on Jonah who did not deny that the Lord, the God of Israel, had sent the tempest because he had disobeyed and fled. Jonah told them to throw him overboard, which they did while now praying to the God of Jonah and Israel, and the wind and the waves ceased, and all was calm.
Then the Lord appointed a great fish to swallow up Jonah, and Jonah was in the belly of the fish three days and three nights. The Lord spared Jonah’s life and the fish spit him out on dry land. Then Jonah went and preached to the men of Nineveh as the Lord had commanded, and they repented and were saved. History and archeology both demonstrate that Nineveh, modern day Mosul in Iraq, had an ancient, significant, and continual Christian population even unto the present day, a population that has been the target of Islamic persecution in recent history.
Jesus said, “An evil and adulterous generation seeks for a sign, but no sign will be given to it except the sign of the prophet Jonah” (Matthew 12:39).
What is “the sign of the prophet Jonah”? The sign of the prophet Jonah was that the LORD was about to judge His people. Jonah, whose name means “dove” or “pigeon,” was a type, or foreshadowing, of Jesus Christ. As the Lord sent Jonah to preach repentance to the Ninevites, so did the Lord send Jesus to call the world to repentance and to offer Himself as a sacrifice for the sins of the world.
A dove or a pigeon was the sacrificial offering of the poor under the Law of Moses. Thus did Joseph and Mary offer the sacrifice of two doves for the redemption of their first-born son when Jesus was presented at the temple forty days after His birth according to the Law of Moses.
Likewise did Noah send out a dove from the ark to see if the flood waters had receded. When the dove failed to return Noah knew that God’s wrath had been assuaged and that the Lord was at peace with mankind once again.
Yes, the sign of the prophet Jonah was that God was about to judge the world — innocent, not guilty — by laying all the sins of mankind upon His Son Jesus in His sacrificial death upon the cross.
“For just as Jonah was three days and three nights in the belly of the great fish, so will the Son of Man be three days and three nights in the heart of the earth” (Matthew 12:40).
Whereas Jonah did not want to preach to the Ninevites because he had already judged and condemned them, “God did not send his Son into the world to condemn the world, but in order that the world might be saved through Him” (John 3:17).
Jesus is the fulfillment of God’s covenant promise to Abraham that through an heir from his own flesh all the nations of the world would be blessed. The Gentile Mariners came to call upon the God of Jonah and Israel. The Gentile Ninevites repented and were saved and became the foundation of a lasting Christian community.
Also revealed, is that Jesus is God in the flesh, God with us, dwelling in the midst of His people. The same Lord who caused the mighty tempest to come upon the ship in which Jonah fled later calmed the wind the waves, just as Jesus would rebuke the wind and waves that threatened His fearful fishermen disciples by a Word from His mouth, prompting them to exclaim, “What sort of man is this, that even winds and sea obey Him?” (Matthew 8:27).
What sort of man indeed! This man Jesus is the Lord, God in the flesh come to save His people from their sins.
Because we live in the midst of dangers and temptations, and because we are frail and weak, we are often filled with fear, anxiety, and foreboding. Our fear can keep us from fulfilling our God-given vocations, lovingly serving one another with the love of God.
Do not be afraid. The Lord is with you. He who created you, the wind and the waves, the world and everything in it, and sustains it still, will deliver you from all your distresses.
“He made the storm be still, and the waves of the sea were hushed” (Psalm 107:29).