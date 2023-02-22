“Remember this day in which you came out from Egypt, out of the house of slavery,
for by a strong hand the LORD brought you out from this place.” – Exodus 13:3 ESV
February 22 was Ash Wednesday, the beginning of Lent. Throughout the forty days of Lent Christians are called to remember their God who has delivered them from captivity to sin, death, and Satan by the substitutionary and atoning death of His holy, innocent, and righteous Son Jesus the Christ. Lent is a penitential season in which we remember how great our transgressions are, and how great is God’s mercy and compassion to forgive our sins. To remember is to repent, to turn back to God from whom we have strayed and to remember His faithfulness, goodness, and love which we have forgotten as we pursued our own desires and paths away from Him. “All we like sheep have gone astray; we have turned—every one—to his own way; and the LORD has laid on [Jesus] the iniquity of us all” (Isaiah 53:6). Our gracious and merciful God calls us to return to Him saying, “Return to the LORD your God, for he is gracious and merciful, slow to anger, and abounding in steadfast love” (Joel 2:13).
In conjunction with Lent, this year at St. John Lutheran Church (Waverly) we will begin a new Sunday morning Bible study on Exodus. Exodus, the second book of the Torah, recounts God’s mighty deliverance of His people from slavery and bondage in Egypt through the Red Sea on their way to the promised land of Canaan. The story of the Exodus is the central story of the Old Testament and, indeed, of all Scripture. The LORD calls His people again and again and again to remember His faithfulness and His mighty deliverance.
However, the story of the Exodus begins with forgetting – “Now there arose a new king over Egypt, who did not know Joseph.” As over one-third of the book of Genesis consists of the story of Joseph, who arose from slavery to second-in-command under Pharaoh in Egypt, this is quite remarkable indeed. “One of humanity’s most common character traits is ingratitude,” writes Dennis Prager in his commentary on Exodus, “people either not acknowledging the good another does for them or quickly forgetting that good. The latter is what this verse describes.” Pharoah forgot all the good that the God of Israel had blessed Egypt with through Joseph, thus, in fear of the Israelites, he subjected them to hard labor and sought to reduce their numbers and enslave them by murdering their male offspring.
In contrast to Pharaoh’s forgetfulness and lack of gratitude, the LORD remembered His people, their suffering and affliction, and the covenant promise He made to Abraham, Isaac, and Jacob and raised up for them a savior in Moses whom He sent to lead them out of slavery and bondage in Egypt back to the land promised to their fathers. Along the way, however, the Israelites repeatedly forgot the good the LORD had done for them, and they grumbled against the LORD and accused Him of intending evil towards them, even as they longed for the bread and meat they ate while enslaved in Egypt. Forgetfulness and ingratitude marked the Israelites even as it marks us still today.
The children of Israel were called to remember their God and to remember The Passover, the day of God’s mighty deliverance. This remembrance was to be observed annually through rite and ritual that the people should remember and never forget, and if they did forget, that they should return to the LORD in repentance. Lent serves as a time for us to cease following our own paths and return to the LORD in repentance, remembering His faithfulness, mercy, compassion, and forgiveness of old which are new to us still today in Jesus Christ, giving thanks to God and sharing of the abundance of His love, mercy, compassion, and forgiveness.