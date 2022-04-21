For observant Jews, this past Saturday was Passover and the beginning of the Feast of Unleavened bread. The Passover, as recounted in Exodus chapter twelve, is the remembrance feast of God’s great and mighty deliverance of His people out of slavery and bondage in Egypt through the parted waters of the Red Sea into the land of Canaan promised to Abraham and to his descendants forever. At twilight on the 14th of Nisan – that was last Friday – the ancient Israelites were to slaughter an unblemished one-year-old male lamb or goat, one per household, and mark the doorposts and lintels of their homes with its blood according to the LORD’s command and promise that the Destroyer would pass over their homes and spare their firstborn of both man and beast. They were then to roast the lamb whole and to eat it in haste with their belts fastened, their sandals on their feet, and their staff in their hand as the LORD lead them out from Egypt by a pillar of fire by night and a pillar of cloud by day.
The seven days following the Passover are known as the Feast of Unleavened Bread. As there was no time for dough to rise due to the haste of their exodus, the LORD commanded the Israelites to scour their homes and cleanse them of all leaven, for even a little bit of leaven would affect the dough and cause it to rise. Thus, they ate unleavened bread for seven days. The Passover and the Feast of Unleavened Bread were analogous to death, rebirth, and resurrection, and together they foreshadowed Holy Baptism in the New Testament. Through the Passover and the Exodus deliverance, the LORD taught His people several things at once: This world is not our true home. We must not become too attached to the things and people of this world, not even to our own lives, lest we become distracted and miss out on our kingdom goal. Yet still, we are not alone on our pilgrimage to our true home, but we travel with our kinsmen who aid and support us and whom we aid in support as well. We are to trust in the LORD as we obey His commands and not fret, worry, or grumble, for He provides what we need (which is surely different than what we think we need or want). We must not fear our enemies, even death, for the LORD fights for us and is Himself our deliverer and redeemer.
St. Paul picks up these themes and applies them to the New Testament church in his first epistle to the Corinthians saying, “Your boasting is not good. Do you not know that a little leaven leavens the whole lump? Cleanse out the old leaven that you may be a new lump, as you really are unleavened. For Christ, our Passover lamb, has been sacrificed. Let us therefore celebrate the festival, not with the old leaven, the leaven of malice and evil, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth” (1 Cor. 5:6-8). In Paul’s analogy, the “lump” is at once the individual Christian and the congregation of believers. The leaven is sin. Just as the ancient Israelites were delivered out of captivity to the Egyptians by means of the blood of the Passover lamb and “baptism” in the Red Sea, so the Christian has been delivered out of captivity to sin, death, and the devil by means of the blood of the Lamb of God Jesus Christ and baptism into His death and resurrection. Christians are “dead to sin and alive to God in Christ Jesus” (Romans 6:10). Jesus’ bodily resurrection on Easter Sunday is our resurrection as well, in spirit now, and in body when our Lord returns. In our new lives, however, we suffer the continual temptation to sin from the world, the devil, and our own sinful flesh. Sometimes we are overcome, and the leaven must be cleansed from the individual and the congregation, for “a little leaven leavens the whole lump.”
We are called to live resurrected lives now. That is, we are to live as people who have been set free from captivity to sin, death, and the devil and as people who have been set free from the enslavement to the leaven of our own sin-corrupted desires and passions which threaten to leaven the whole lump. For, “if anyone is in Christ, he is a new creation. The old has passed away; behold, the new has come” (1 Corinthians 5:17). Just as the LORD delivered the Israelites from bondage, slavery, and captivity to Pharaoh and the Egyptians by the sacrificial blood of an innocent lamb and passage through destroying and lifegiving water, so the LORD has delivered all humankind from bondage, slavery, and captivity to sin, death, and the devil through the sacrificial blood of His Son Jesus Christ, the Lamb of God, and passage through the destroying and lifegiving water of Holy Baptism. Easter is the Christian Passover remembrance feast of God’s great and mighty deliverance. God has set us free from the leaven of sin that leads to death. Let us celebrate His mighty deliverance, “not with the old leaven, the leaven of malice and evil, but with the unleavened bread of sincerity and truth,” and love each other as God has so richly and abundantly loved us all in Jesus Christ.