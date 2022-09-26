(New Hartford, Iowa) – Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R-HD 57) picked up two new endorsements this week. Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s (ABI) PAC named him a Friend of Iowa Business and the Iowa Farm Bureau PAC named him a Friend of Agriculture.

“I’m honored to have the endorsement of these two organizations that represent so many Iowans,” said Grassley. “In the Iowa House, I will continue to fight for our rural communities by supporting policies that allow our local economies to grow and thrive for the benefit of all Iowans.”