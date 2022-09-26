(New Hartford, Iowa) – Speaker of the Iowa House Pat Grassley (R-HD 57) picked up two new endorsements this week. Iowa Association of Business and Industry’s (ABI) PAC named him a Friend of Iowa Business and the Iowa Farm Bureau PAC named him a Friend of Agriculture.
“I’m honored to have the endorsement of these two organizations that represent so many Iowans,” said Grassley. “In the Iowa House, I will continue to fight for our rural communities by supporting policies that allow our local economies to grow and thrive for the benefit of all Iowans.”
Iowa Farm Bureau PAC Chair shared a word of support for the re-election of Pat Grassley
“With one in every five Iowans employed in agriculture and ag-related industries, we must elect Friend of Agriculture candidates who will continue to be champions for agriculture and the hard-working Iowa families who make their living feeding and fueling the world,” said Boone County farmer and IFBF PAC Chair, Kriss Haglund.
ABI’s PAC shared their reasoning for the candidates named Friends of Iowa Business.
“ABI’s political action committee IIPAC is proud to endorse these individuals as Friends of Iowa Business”, said ABI PAC Board Chair Kirk Tyler. “These candidates are committed to advancing pro-growth policies and support providing more economic opportunity for all who live in our great state.”
Grassley is seeking re-election in the new House District 57 which includes all of Butler county and a western portion of Bremer county.