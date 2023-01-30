A new facility dedicated to children’s mental health is being created in Waverly, and its existence is an important step in the vision of area therapists, says Wendy Kepford, a therapist at Pathways Behavioral Services.
Located at the former Mauer Eye Care clinic space in town, which was most recently the site of The Root Spa, the 6,000-square-foot facility will be one of a kind in this area.
The building renovation is funded by a state grant through the Children’s Mental Health Expansion Project, an initiative by the Iowa Nonprofit Innovation Assistance Program.
Vicki Mueller, Pathways executive director, wrote the grant for $747,000, but the money does not cover interior furnishings.
To complete the vision, Pathways is holding a virtual fundraiser with a goal of approximately $50K, which will buy furniture for the three group rooms, the three play therapy rooms, the offices and the waiting rooms.
It is not often that a therapist gets to design a building in which they work, but this opportunity presented itself to the Pathways staff, so they plan to take full advantage of it.
They will work with Modern Builders of Janesville to ensure that the building is welcoming and playful, a space where kids and their parents feel supported and affirmed.
“It will be very inviting,” Kepford said.
Such space, she added, is urgently needed as Pathways, which specializes in counseling, addiction and substance abuse counseling, has long outgrown its current space at 111 10th St. Southwest in Waverly.
Creating a stand-alone building dedicated to children’s well being sends a message that prioritizes children’s health, Kepford added.
“The Waverly building will envelop all of our children’s services,” she said.
Pathways has 12 dedicated counselors who work with children, ranging in age from 2 to 18 years old. They collaborate with school staff and parents to ensure the needs of children are met, but having a designated building for therapy sessions, sand play and trauma treatment, among others, elevates the visibility of the work and places value on the services and the importance of children’s mental health, Kepford added.
“Children have very special needs,” she said. “It provides a safe and secure place for kids where the focus is on the kids.”
Kepford said adult services will remain in the current location but the new building will also allow space for expanded services, and new hires.
“We draw people from West Union and Decorah,” she said. “There’s not a lot of people who provide special mental health services for children or do parent-children interaction therapy in Northern Iowa, but Pathways has a dedicated staff, trained in play therapy and other techniques.”
Kepford said the vision for the new building is to have a water feature in the waiting area and furniture that is flexible and comfortable.
“We want children to want to be in our space and be excited and comfortable about coming to therapy,” she said.