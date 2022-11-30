Patricia “Pat” Kay Busch, 71, of Waverly, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home.

Pat was born July 11, 1951, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Arlo and Dorothy (Munson) Baker. She was baptized, confirmed, and attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and school in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1969. On August 27, 1971, she was united in marriage to Stephen Ray Busch at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. To this union a daughter, Tamara, was born. The couple later divorced. She worked for Lutheran Mutual in Waverly, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co in Waterloo and Hydrite Chemical Company in Waterloo, retiring in 2013. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church helping with data entry.