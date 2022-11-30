Patricia “Pat” Kay Busch, 71, of Waverly, died Monday, November 28, 2022, at her home.
Pat was born July 11, 1951, in Waverly, Iowa, the daughter of Arlo and Dorothy (Munson) Baker. She was baptized, confirmed, and attended grade school at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and school in Waverly. She graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1969. On August 27, 1971, she was united in marriage to Stephen Ray Busch at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. To this union a daughter, Tamara, was born. The couple later divorced. She worked for Lutheran Mutual in Waverly, Pepsi Cola Bottling Co in Waterloo and Hydrite Chemical Company in Waterloo, retiring in 2013. In retirement she enjoyed volunteering at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church helping with data entry.
Pat loved her family dearly and especially enjoyed family gatherings where she could share a meal with those close to her. She shared many special memories with her nieces and nephews. She enjoyed taking trips with Tamara, and her Mom, Dorothy, across the Eastern and Southern part of the United States. She also enjoyed her many trips to Indiana to be with Tammie. She loved her cat, Jack, and reading in her spare time.
Pat is survived by her daughter, Tamara (Mark) Moore of Rushville, Indiana, her mother, Dorothy Baker of Waverly, one sister; Tempest (David) Kuykendall of Roland, Iowa. She is preceded in death by her father, Arlo Baker and a brother, Charles Ray Baker.
Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, December 3, 2022, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church and School with Rev. Mark Anderson officiating. Burial will follow in the Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Visitation will be held at the church from 9 a.m. until service time on Saturday. Memorials may be directed to The “Pay It Forward Campaign” at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church & School. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187