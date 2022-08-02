Patricia Wentworth, 81, of Shell Rock, Iowa passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Monday, August 1, 2022 at home in Shell Rock.
Funeral services will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 5, 2022 at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock with Chaplain Liz Retz officiating. Burial will follow in the Garden of Memories Cemetery, Waterloo. Visitation will be from 4:30 to 6 p.m. on Thursday at Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday. Memorials may be directed to Patricia’s family for later designation and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com.