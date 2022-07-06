Paul Bunyan was a hero of North America’s lumberjacks, the workers who cut down trees. He was known for his strength, speed and skill. Tradition says he cleared forests from the northeastern United States to the Pacific Ocean.
Paul Bunyan Day was June 28.
In my family, we took annual fishing vacations to Minnesota from our home in Des Moines, Iowa. We always took time to drive to Bemidji to visit Paul Bunyan and Babe.
They were our vacation heroes, year after year. They were also included as folk heroes in school studies. I put those stories and some borrowed marionettes together for an assignment for 6th graders at Waverly Public Library. As often happens, the assignment as I imagined it, became much more.
Bil Baird’s marionettes were in a museum in Mason City and I have been a puppeteer since the 1960’s. I worked with the Mason City library and was able to borrow a trunk full marionettes. That project resulted in this great creativity from our 6th graders.
Paul Bunyan and His Big Dog, Fred
Long ago in Waverly, 6th graders were offered the opportunity to create original puppet scripts for the marionettes on loan. Only the marionettes on loan were to be used as I had none of my own.
Two boys created “Paul Bunyan and His Big Dog, Fred.” I didn’t have those characters. I took a hand puppet with jeans, boots, and a shirt. I added a stocking top lumberjack hat. I strung him up to a simple airplane control—one string for each arm, each knee, and his head
I looked for a Big Dog to be Fred. I found a beanbag dog paperweight that was just the right size and weight. I strung him up to another simple airplane control. One string to his head, one to his back, one for each leg.
The boys were well pleased. I made the marionettes because if the students do the work of identifying a story line and creating a script, the librarians and teachers and parents should encourage and reward their work.
The script was often improvised, made up in response to the thrilled and delighted audiences. I do not have a copy.
I did keep Paul Bunyan and Big Dog Fred with my other puppets in storage on our enclosed but not heated or cooled front porch. Paul Bunyan lives still but returned to hand puppet type.
Big Dog Fred seemed to have been stuffed with sand and beans but after a year in storage, the truth came out along with the worms that had hatched from the seeds inside the wool fabric Big Dog. The worms ate their way out and Big Dog Fred was only a ragged skeleton needing a decent farewell.
We returned the magnificent marionettes to Mason City, home of Bil Baird and his marvelous marionettes. I continued to work with puppets but stayed with hand puppets as they were so versatile, stored easily, and did not fall down in tangles in the middle of a show.
I think I’m down to about 200 now—all made by me…