Paul Gaylord Britt, 73, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 28, 2022 at his home with his family by his side.
Paul was born on November 20, 1949, in St. Louis, Missouri to his parents Jack and Rosemary (Phalen) Britt.
In 1968, he graduated from Janesville CSD and shortly after attended Hawkeye Tech and graduated in 1971. In 1972, he started work at John Deere as a Pipe Fitter and retired in 2002, after 30 years of service.
Paul married his lifelong friend, Donna Gail (Wright) Britt, on August 24, 1975, at the Janesville Park.
Paul is survived by his wife, Donna; his children, Sean S. (Candy) Britt; Debbie D. (Todd) Thompson; 11 grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren. Paul is also survived by his siblings, Dave (Bev) Britt; Mary Jane Hursh and Rebecca Britt. He was preceded in death by his parents, Jack and Rosemary Britt; sister, Karen Kurtt; brother, Tom Britt; niece, Emily Carlson; brothers-in-law, Bobby Wright and George Hursh; and his aunt, Dort Cameron.
Paul will be remembered for his sense of dry humor, his love for crossword puzzles, being a member of the Fraternal Order of the Eagle in Cedar Falls and fun time spent with his family and friends. He will be most remembered for the cherished time he spent with Donna. There was nothing they could not conquer together.
His life quote was, “I’m not here for a long time, I’m here for a good time!”
Celebration of Paul (Oscar) Britt will be on Saturday, January 14, 2023, from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. at The Fraternal Order of the Eagles, 2125 West Lone Tree Road, Cedar Falls, Iowa, 50613.
