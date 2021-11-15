Pauline A. Bolte, 93, of Fredericksburg, died Wednesday, November 10, 2021, at Maple Crest Manor in Fayette.
Funeral services were held at 11 a.m., Monday, November 15, 2021, at Peace United Church of Christ in Fredericksburg with Rev. Scott Smith officiating. Burial followed at Rose Hill Cemetery in Fredericksburg. Visitation preceded services at the Church on Monday starting at 10 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting Pauline’s family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckerminlesrettig.com
Pauline Arline, daughter of Paul and Viola (Faganbaum) Hunt was born September 9, 1928, in Sumner. She received her education in the Sumner Schools and graduated from Sumner High School in 1946. Pauline would continue her education at Upper Iowa University in Fayette. On January 18, 1947, she was united in marriage with Bernard Bolte in Denver, Iowa. To this union four children were born, Elaine, JoAnn, Paul, and Dale. Pauline was baptized and confirmed in 1954, at St. Peter’s Evangelical and Reformed Church (now known as Faith United Church of Christ) in Tripoli. Pauline and Bernard farmed in the rural Sumner area for many years, prior to retiring in 1992, and moving in to Fredericksburg. In addition to farming, Pauline worked at Chamberlain Manufacturing in Waterloo, starting in the late 1960’s and retiring in 1984. She was a member of Faith United Church of Christ in Tripoli, prior to becoming a member of Peace United Church of Christ in 1991. Pauline enjoyed traveling with her husband, playing cards (especially Euchre and Schafkopf) was an avid gardener, and enjoyed fishing.
Pauline is survived by her children, Elaine (Roger) Wedemeier, of Sumner, JoAnn Behrens, of Charles City, Paul (Mary) Bolte, of Sumner, and Dale (Karen) Bolte, of Portugal; 10 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; five great-great-grandchildren; brother-in-law, Derald Miller, of Washburn; and sister-in-law, Glenyce Bolte, of Vinton.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard in 2014; grandson, William Bolte; sister, Joyce Miller; and son-in-law, Donald Behrens.