Cooking a weekly meal for a couple of hundred people is not exactly a job for the weak of heart.
But, as the experience of a trio of Waverly volunteers shows, it is for the strong of faith.
Jon Hennings, and Cheryl and Terry Basol, have been the driving force behind the Peace Community Meal, since Jan. 5, 2017, when they served their first one at Peace United Church of Christ in town.
For Hennings, who was the pastor at the church at the time, this was a calling.
“It’s a mission from God,” he said.
As with any mission, there were logistical and financial challenges, but what was unabated was the volunteers’ desire to keep the initiative going, make it sustainable and ultimately, make it a staple in the community.
Thousands of free meals have been served in the five years the program has been in existence, every Thursday, to the tune of 150 to 200 meals a week.
For the cook, it means at least 10 hours of cooking; for the volunteers, it means anywhere from an hour to four hours. One family, which partakes in the program, often stays after the meal to help with the cleanup.
To get the program off the ground, Hennings and the Basols also put some of their own money in the pot when the need exceeded the funds available through grants.
And just like most good deeds, their work has been largely unnoticed by the rest of the public, but its sustaining force has kept the dehumanizing effect of hunger from creeping deeper into the community.
Hennings estimates it takes between $10,000 to $12,000 a year to serve a weekly meal open to all. Additionally, through a partnership with the Northeast Iowa Food Bank, Kwik Star and Hy-Vee, they are able to give each family a bag of groceries.
During the pandemic, the meal went from an indoor event to a grab and go.
A lot of well intended efforts lose steam once the practicality of running them comes to bear on volunteers’ shoulders.
But the Peace Community Meal has shown a staying power that exceeds most.
Families from Waverly, Waterloo, Sumner, Janesville and Clarksville, among other places, have benefited from the program’s resilience.
Hennings said that a core group of volunteers is always there, but more dedicated helpers are always welcome.
Recently, Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman donated a ham to the program through a challenge with Cedar Falls Mayor Rob Green. That ham, and others, were happily eaten last Thursday, right before Christmas.
Hennings, who is a registered nurse practitioner, and is no longer the pastor at Peace United Church of Christ, said his passion for his mission is as strong as when he first began.
“We are looking for a new building,” he said. “The one we have at the church is getting to be too small for us. We may be the only weekly meal that is served here. I believe it was a mission God gave me to do.”