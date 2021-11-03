The Bremer County Peace Officers Association has been using the Waverly Municipal Golf Course for the last 37 years for its annual golf outing.
On Wednesday, the BCPOA made a bit of a “thank-you” gift to help the Golf Course Commission in trying to restore some of the foliage that line each of the 18 holes. The association donated $1,000 to the tree restoration fund, which the commission hopes to raise $30,000 to replace hundreds of trees that have died out over the last 30 years.
“We just wanted to thank the city for everything they have done for us in hosting our outings,” said Shane Hoff, past president of the BCPOA.
Kyle Shores, a deputy and president of the BCPOA, presented the check to golf pro Jordan David inside the pro shop Wednesday morning in front of a sign that shows the progress of the fundraising. David said the commission has raised about $18,000 so far.
Joining them were BCPOA members Job Huisman, an Iowa Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Enforcement officer, and Jared Harwig, an officer with the Waverly Police Department.
During a presentation Oct. 25 at the Waverly City Council study session, commission vice-chairwoman Sally Thorson said the golf course had lost a “substantial” number of trees over the years. Those trees succumbed to everything from natural causes to numerous diseases.
Thorson said 57 trees died during the most recent winter, which continued a disturbing trend. She said as many as 63 ash trees once stood on the course in the 1990s, which only five remain, all of which are now condemned by the Emerald Ash Borer infestation.
With the fundraising, Thorson said that there are now four recognition levels. With the BCPOA donation, that group would be in the Hole-in-One recognition, with donations of $1,000 or more. The others are Eagle for donations of at least $750, Birdie for gifts of $500, and Par for those giving $250.
For more information on the fundraiser, contact David at the pro shop, 319-352-1530, or email Thorson at sallyt0245@gmail.com.