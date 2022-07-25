Peace United Church of Christ will be hosting a scrap metal drive on Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Materials may be dropped off at 1800 11th St. SE (the church parking lot). If you are unable to deliver your materials, the church would be happy to pick them up from you, provided you are in Waverly. Call (319) 230-5814 and talk to Frank Wilkens for arrangements.
The church will accept most scrap metals, but they will NOT accept the following:
- Appliances
- Products with polychlorinated biphenyls (PCB’s)
- Asbestos or asbestos containing materials such as pipe or I-beam insulation, brake shoes or pads, tiles, packaging material and debris
- Gasoline tanks, oil filters of any kind, and engine blocks containing free flowing liquids
- Tanks, vessels and containers of all sizes unless they are certified to be clean
- Airbag canisters
- Propane (LP gas) tanks
- Railroad scrap or sewer covers unless accompanied by appropriate ownership documentation
- Radioactive or explosive materials and containers
- TVs, laptops, monitors, microwaves or lightbulbs; waste elemental mercury, including mercury switches
- Compressed gas cylinders, including propane bottles unless they are cut in half
- Oils, petroleum products, hazardous materials, cutting liquids, oil-sludge or other contaminants
- Alkaline batteries (AAA, AA, A, B, C, D)