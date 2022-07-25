Peace United Church of Christ will be hosting a scrap metal drive on Saturday, July 30, from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Materials may be dropped off at 1800 11th St. SE (the church parking lot). If you are unable to deliver your materials, the church would be happy to pick them up from you, provided you are in Waverly. Call (319) 230-5814 and talk to Frank Wilkens for arrangements.