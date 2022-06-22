Peace United Church of Christ in Waverly has installed a new piece of artwork in dedication to the memory of Wilbur Litterer.
The artwork is an etching of Peace United’s old church side by side with the church they have now. The window comes from the “cry room” of the old church, and was removed because of the flood in 2008. Frank Wilkens, who etched the churches, took the window out and preserved it until he could do his etch work.
Wilkens decided to dedicate it in memory of Wilbur on June 12 because of all the work he did with him both at the church and during the 2008 flood. To the left of the window are numerous photographs of Wilbur helping the church during the flood. To right are photographs of Wilbur’s family.
Wilbur Litterer passed away on October 24, 2017, at Shell Rock Healthcare Center in Shell Rock, Iowa. He attended school in Clarksville, and married Marjorie Ann Klunder in 1959. Wilbur was a farm hand before working for Waterloo Concrete from 1957 to 1958 and then worked for Carnation (Nestle) from 1959 until his retirement in 1998.
Wilbur was a member of Peace United Church of Christ, and enjoyed repair work, woodworking, fishing, camping, reading, and volunteer work.
Wilbur was laid to rest in Harlington Cemetery in Waverly.