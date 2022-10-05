On Sept. 18, Peace United Church of Christ Installed Rev. Craig Hancock as their new pastor. Rev Kendy Miller, Rev Dixie Laube, and Rev Craig Henderson came from the UCC Conference to perform this installation. Peace United also celebrated their 120 year Anniversary with an Open House in the afternoon. Rev Ralph Wedeking (Pastor from 1962 to 1966) was in attendance and Greetings were read from Rev Robert Kittendorf (Pastor from 1976 to 1980).