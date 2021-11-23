Peggy Marie Young, 69, of Waterloo, Iowa, and formerly of New Hartford, Iowa, died Friday, November 19, 2021, at her home.
Peggy has been cremated and a Celebration of Life services will be held on Saturday, November 27, at United Methodist Church in New Hartford with Reverend Chan Kim officiating. The family will greet friends at the church, one hour prior to the service. Burial of Peggy’s ashes will follow the service at Cedar Valley Memorial Gardens in Cedar Falls. Memorials may be directed to Peggy’s family and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly in charge of arrangements.