At the second annual Bremer County Republicans Grill and Chill, the former Vice President of the United States, Mike Pence, had this message for his audience: Help win back America in 2022.
Area Republicans gathered in the commons area of the Waverly-Shell Rock Middle School on Saturday August 20, for a fundraiser headlined by Pence, who was fresh from the Iowa State Fair.
Prior to his remarks, Pence chatted with fellow Republicans in the audience in a relatable way, joking at times, and encouraging members to stay the course.
"Study hard, pray harder, the sky's the limit," Pence told Brogan Hoffman, 10, before taking a picture with him and his family.
He then signed a Trump-Pence sign handed to him by 14-year-old Brooklyn Hoffman.
Earlier, turning to 94-year-old Paul Klotz, of Cedar Falls, who was wearing a hat with the phrase “Senior Moments," Pence joked: "Where do I get one of those?"
Around 12:15 p.m. with area GOP flanking the lectern, John Baber, the Bremer County GOP chairman, kicked off the formal part of the event with the presentation of the colors, by the Cubs Scouts Color Guard.
The Scouts posted the colors without a hitch, having practiced it several times before Pence’s appearance. Two of them, Landon Cerwinske and Teddy Mashek, stepped up to the lectern and led the Pledge of Allegiance. (Their efforts earned them a picture with Pence afterwards).
After Waverly Mayor Adam Hoffman led a prayer, Baber introduced Pence.
"Hello, Iowa," Pence said enthusiastically.
He then introduced himself thusly:
“I am a Christian a conservative, a Republican and I am excited to be here,” he said.
Pence expressed his support for Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds and U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley, among others.
“We are just 80 days away from re-electing Gov. Kim Reynolds and getting back to a Republican majority that retires Nancy Pelosi once and for all,” Pence said.
He said the GOP is on a roll and thanked those present for their part in electing a conservative majority to the U.S. Supreme Court, and at other levels of the judiciary.
Pence praised the reversal of Roe. v. Wade, adding that adoption laws need to be reformed.
“You cannot be pro-life, if you're not pro-adoption,” Pence said.
He criticized the Biden administration for their policies.
"Our country today is almost unrecognizable, the border is under siege, inflation is at a 40-year high, the national debt is piling up and will only get worse," he said.
He lauded the accomplishments of the Trump-Pence administration and urged fellow Republicans to do their part in restoring America's prosperity, border security and energy policies.
"I have faith in the American people," he said
He praised the military, asking veterans in the room to stand up and be recognized and thanked the audience for their support during the four years of the Trump-Pence Administration.
“Because of you, we achieved the lowest unemployment, most secure border, and the strongest military in the history of the world,” said Pence.
His words elicited applause, on several occasions.
"Without a vision, the people will perish," he said, making a biblical reference to Proverbs 29:18.
Pence added that it will take Republican leadership at every level, to restore the country to its pre-Biden status.
Serving food at the Grill and Chill, were Bremer County Sheriff Dan Pickett, Bremer County Supervisor Dewey Hildebrandt the former sheriff, Auditor Shelly Wolf and Bremer County Recorder Missy Thurm, among others.
Rep. Pat Grassley and Rep. Sandy Salmon, both running in November, and other candidates were present.
Local GOP candidates continued with the program after Pence left.
Klotz, the 94-year-old retired Cedar Falls businessman, said he was excited to attend. He said he had never missed voting in an election, and recalled listening to President Franklin D. Roosevelt's Fireside Chats as a teenager in Fredericksburg, where he grew up. Klotz said he would support Pence if he decided to run for the White House.
“He is a great man, I think he will do fine,” Klotz said.